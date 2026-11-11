Krishand's next film titled Manchiyam – The Botany of a Crime

The poster, set against the backdrop of a rain-soaked, dense forest, shows an old jail gate marked 'Thondimadam Prisons'. It also features a leopard ready to hunt, making it more curious and terrifying. The tagline 'The Axe Forgets, But The Tree Remembers' adds to the curiosity about the theme of the film. The title poster hints at a different cinematic experience with a crime setting. As a director who always approached his films in a unique way, Krishand's 'Manchiyam' has garnered attention with its title poster.