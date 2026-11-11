Krishand's next film titled Manchiyam – The Botany of a Crime

The title poster for award-winning director Krishand's new film, 'Manchiyam, The Botany of a Crime ', has been released. Helmed by Krishand, who has won a National Award and two State Film Awards, the film's poster looks intriguing. The film stars Sanju Sivaram, Sudhi Koppa, Vincy Aloysius, Maniyanpilla Raju, Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju, Rahul Rajeev, Nandu, Radha Gomathi, Divya Prabha, Nishant Sagar, Vineeth Thattil David, Joji K John, Pramod Veliyanad, Ruth P John, etc.
The poster, set against the backdrop of a rain-soaked, dense forest, shows an old jail gate marked 'Thondimadam Prisons'. It also features a leopard ready to hunt, making it more curious and terrifying. The tagline 'The Axe Forgets, But The Tree Remembers' adds to the curiosity about the theme of the film. The title poster hints at a different cinematic experience with a crime setting. As a director who always approached his films in a unique way, Krishand's 'Manchiyam' has garnered attention with its title poster.
Produced by Sanju Unnithan under the banner of Spire Productions, in collaboration with Krishand Films, the film marks the filmmaker's sixth directorial venture. The shooting of the film will begin this month. The story of the film is by Unni Karthikeyan, and the screenplay is written by Krishand and actor Sanju Sivaram himself. Lijeesh Kumar and Rahul Rajeev are also involved in it as additional screenwriters.
More details about the film will be revealed by the makers soon.