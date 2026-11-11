Arjun Sarja is Viraavi in Polimera 3; first look unveiled

The Polimera franchise has been successful, and the makers are now gearing up for its third instalment. Unlike the earlier two films, Polimera 3 is said to be mounted on a bigger scale and features a large star cast. Actor Arjun Sarja plays an important role in the film. Directed by Anil Viswanath, it is jointly produced by Vamsi Nandipati and Bharat Narang under their respective banners, Vamsi Nandipati Entertainments and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (Asian Group).
The makers have now unveiled a glimpse introducing Arjun Sarja as Viraavi. Released on the occasion of Diwali, the glimpse presents the actor in an intense and intriguing avatar.
It begins on a mysterious note, taking viewers into the dark interiors of a temple before establishing the atmosphere of Amavasya. It then shifts to the world of Polimera, showing Satyam Rajesh as Komaraiah performing black magic, as director Anil Viswanath offers a glimpse into the supernatural elements of the story.
The glimpse eventually introduces Viraavi, played by Arjun Sarja. His intense appearance and body language stand out in the character reveal. Following the attention he generated with Blast, Arjun's addition to the Polimera franchise is one of the key highlights of the third instalment.
The first film, Maa Oori Polimera, received a strong response on OTT and found viewers across multiple languages. Its sequel, Polimera 2, went on to achieve success in theatres, taking the franchise to a wider audience. With the third instalment, the makers are looking to expand its reach further.
Apart from Arjun Sarja, Polimera 3 features Satyam Rajesh as Komaraiah, along with Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Getup Srinu, Baladitya and Rakendu Mouli in important roles. The film is also being planned for a wider multilingual release. With a new character joining the story and a larger cast, the third instalment is expected to take the franchise in a new direction.