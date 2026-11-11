Arjun Sarja is Viraavi in Polimera 3; first look unveiled

The Polimera franchise has been successful, and the makers are now gearing up for its third instalment. Unlike the earlier two films, Polimera 3 is said to be mounted on a bigger scale and features a large star cast. Actor Arjun Sarja plays an important role in the film. Directed by Anil Viswanath, it is jointly produced by Vamsi Nandipati and Bharat Narang under their respective banners, Vamsi Nandipati Entertainments and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (Asian Group).