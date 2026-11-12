Jacob Elordi to produce and star in The Executioner's Song adaptation

The adaptation, which is based on Norman Mailer's novel, is set to star Elordi as convicted murderer Gary Gilmore. The novel chronicles the first death penalty in the US after a four-year de facto moratorium on capital punishment. It follows Gilmore, a cold-blooded murderer, who is tried and convicted for a double murder in Utah. He insists on being executed, fighting against attorneys who intend to commute the sentence and keep him alive.