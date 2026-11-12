Jacob Elordi to produce and star in The Executioner's Song adaptation

The 1979 Pulitzer-winning true-life novel The Executioner's Song is set to get a feature adaptation in the same name, with Jacob Elordi producing and starring in the film. The new film marks the Oscar nominee's debut as a producer.
The adaptation, which is based on Norman Mailer's novel, is set to star Elordi as convicted murderer Gary Gilmore. The novel chronicles the first death penalty in the US after a four-year de facto moratorium on capital punishment. It follows Gilmore, a cold-blooded murderer, who is tried and convicted for a double murder in Utah. He insists on being executed, fighting against attorneys who intend to commute the sentence and keep him alive.
The film, similar to the novel, is expected to explore violence, loneliness, and media frenzy.
Elordi won acclaim in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein (2025). His role as Nate Jacobs in HBO's award-winning series Euphoria, which recently concluded, also won praise. He was last seen in Wuthering Heights, directed by Emerald Fennell, and The Dog Stars, helmed by Ridley Stars. Both films were released in 2026. He will next be seen opposite Scarlett Johansson in Ari Aster's thriller Scapegoat.