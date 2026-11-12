Reimagining of You've Got Mail in the works

The classic romantic comedy You've Got Mail, starring Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks, is set to get a new take at Warner Bros. The reimagining has added Jason Orley as the director.
The 1998 film stars Ryan and Hanks as a children's bookshop owner and corporate bookselling magnate. Though one endangers the livelihood of the other, they strangely become pen pals. Romance soon blossoms from this bond; little do they know they are rivals. The film was Hanks and Ryan's third and final collaboration after Joe Versus the Volcana and Sleepless in Seattle.
The film is a remake of James Stewart-Margaret Sullavan starrer The Shop Around the Corner (1940), which is based on Miklos Laszlo's play Parfumerie.
Orley is working on a draft of Deborah Kaplan and Harry Elfont's screenplay. Neal Mortiz is producing the new film.
Orley made his directorial debut with Big Time Adolescence (2019) and went on to helm the romantic comedy film I Want You Back for Prime Video. He also directed the series Bupkis for Peacock. The details about the plot, cast, and crew of the new take on You've Got Mail are yet to be revealed.