Blind Game actor Arjun Rampal: Every time I behave like a star, I get a big tight reality check

Noting that such characters are “more real and relatable,” Arjun admits, “It's difficult to play a very one dimensional, straight character with a lot of conviction,” as he circles back to the box office performance of director Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. While the actor admits that he, much like the rest of the team, knew that they had done “something special,” they did not see it becoming such a massive hit, with the two parts minting a reported 3000 crore-plus together. “Nobody thinks that this film is going to be a 3000-crore grosser. I knew it would be a good film and would do well. I was so glad with the whole team that Aditya put together. Dhurandhar is a film where I felt that every department's heart was in the right place. That shared investment meant that we had such a great time making it.”