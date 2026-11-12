Aditya: Being a star kid feels like a boulder on your shoulders

Yet, behind that acceptance lies an uncomfortable reality: the industry never opened its arms to him. When asked plainly why Kannada filmmakers seemed reluctant to back him the way star sons usually are, Aditya speaks without pretence. "I have no idea... I just hope they are still supporting me deep down inside," he admits. "From my launch to my second and third film, there simply was not any kind of support system. Everyone in the fraternity is Appa's friend, all the senior personalities know my dad. I often wonder what I did wrong or what else I was supposed to do. If someone truly wants to back Shashikumar's son, they will step forward and do it. I never wanted to waste their time chasing after favours, because the moment you ask, you become obliged. In fact, when I walk into rooms, many people do not even realise who I am. Someone will ask, 'Who are you?' and I say, 'I am an actor, Aditya.' Then someone else will whisper, 'Oh, that is Shashikumar's son.' Most people in the industry did not even know Shashikumar had a son entering films. So I chose to keep to myself and let the work do the talking."



