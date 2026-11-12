Hombale Films teams up with Transcendental Films for animated biopic on ISKCON founder

Hombale Films has locked in its next big project. Having delivered mass blockbusters like KGF film series, Salaar, and Kantara, and recently venturing into animation with Mahavatar Narsimha, the production house has partnered with Transcendental Films for an animated feature titled Saraṇāgati – The Life of a Surrendered Soul.
The project traces the real-life journey of A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Śrīla Prabhupāda. In 1965, at the age of 69, Prabhupāda boarded a cargo ship to New York City with barely forty rupees in his pocket, following instructions from his guru, Śrīla Bhaktisiddhānta Sarasvatī Ṭhākura, to take the teachings of the Bhagavad-gītā to the West. What followed was the birth of a global spiritual movement.
On the technical front, the makers are ditching conventional animation pipelines in favour of AI motion capture. Real performers act out the scenes, while multi-camera systems track their micro-expressions, posture, and weight shifts in real time. This movement data is mapped directly onto 3D character models, aiming to eliminate the stiff, robotic look common in Indian CGI and produce organic, believable character animation.
Much like their work on Mahavatar Narsimha and the folklore-heavy Kantara, this project shows Hombale's clear intent to bring traditional Indian spiritual stories to young moviegoers using modern film tech.
Written and directed by Gaura Shakti Dasa, Saraṇāgati is produced by Rajesh Singh and Lohith Rao. Production is underway, with details on the voice cast and release dates expected in the coming months.