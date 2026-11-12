Hombale Films teams up with Transcendental Films for animated biopic on ISKCON founder

The project traces the real-life journey of A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Śrīla Prabhupāda. In 1965, at the age of 69, Prabhupāda boarded a cargo ship to New York City with barely forty rupees in his pocket, following instructions from his guru, Śrīla Bhaktisiddhānta Sarasvatī Ṭhākura, to take the teachings of the Bhagavad-gītā to the West. What followed was the birth of a global spiritual movement.