Ramesh Reddy announces Production No 9 under Suraj Productions

National Award-winning producer Ramesh Reddy has officially announced his next feature under his home banner, Sooraj Productions. Tentatively titled Production No 9, the film is slated to go on floors in January 2027.
Marking the announcement, the makers also unveiled a brief glimpse on YouTube to tease the core theme. Anchored around the six inner vices of human nature—Arishadvarga—the video carries the tagline: “Kama, Krodha, Lobha, Moha, Mada, Matsarya… Six inner enemies. One powerful force. If you can't control them, I'm here to control you!” The mood piece hints at an intense, morally driven conflict without revealing the plot or character sketches.
Ramesh Reddy has established a steady presence in Kannada cinema by balancing critical acclaim with high-profile commercial projects. His films include the National Award-winning drama Nathicharami, the ensemble hit Gaalipata 2, and the action spectacle 45, starring Shiva Rajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B Shetty.
Speaking about the upcoming venture, Ramesh Reddy said, “I am truly grateful for the continuous encouragement audiences and the industry have shown toward Sooraj Productions. With everyone's blessings and support, we are confident of bringing another compelling, quality film to theatres.”
Details regarding the director, lead cast, and technical crew are currently under wraps. The team is expected to reveal the full lineup closer to the project going on floors, next year.