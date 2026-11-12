Ramesh Reddy announces Production No 9 under Suraj Productions

Marking the announcement, the makers also unveiled a brief glimpse on YouTube to tease the core theme. Anchored around the six inner vices of human nature—Arishadvarga—the video carries the tagline: “Kama, Krodha, Lobha, Moha, Mada, Matsarya… Six inner enemies. One powerful force. If you can't control them, I'm here to control you!” The mood piece hints at an intense, morally driven conflict without revealing the plot or character sketches.