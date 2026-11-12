Manoj P Nadalumane: The core of Nee Nange Allava is a fight for dignity

Director Manoj P Nadalumane and producer Jayaram Devasamudra are confident that their upcoming collaboration, Nee Nange Allava, which aims to bridge mainstream commercial storytelling with a socially relevant subject. Produced under the Suram Movies banner, the film marks the debut of lead actor Rahul Arcot alongside Kaashima Rafi and is set to arrive in cinemas across Karnataka on November 13. Having made concept-driven films like Aana and Mary, Manoj chose to make an out-and-out commercial film this time. "When my family watched my earlier work, they said, 'The film is fine, but where is the comedy or the fights?' That stayed in my head, and I wanted to make something that reaches every kind of viewer. But Nee Nange Allava isn't a mindless film. There is a serious, central conflict. It begins with a boy's one-sided love story, but once trouble starts, it shifts straight into action and questions of personal safety."