Manoj P Nadalumane: The core of Nee Nange Allava is a fight for dignity

Director Manoj P Nadalumane and producer Jayaram Devasamudra are confident that their upcoming collaboration, Nee Nange Allava, which aims to bridge mainstream commercial storytelling with a socially relevant subject. Produced under the Suram Movies banner, the film marks the debut of lead actor Rahul Arcot alongside Kaashima Rafi and is set to arrive in cinemas across Karnataka on November 13. Having made concept-driven films like Aana and Mary, Manoj chose to make an out-and-out commercial film this time. "When my family watched my earlier work, they said, 'The film is fine, but where is the comedy or the fights?' That stayed in my head, and I wanted to make something that reaches every kind of viewer. But Nee Nange Allava isn't a mindless film. There is a serious, central conflict. It begins with a boy's one-sided love story, but once trouble starts, it shifts straight into action and questions of personal safety."
Making a commercial film without losing the core subject required strict boundaries. "Commercial cinema gives you a lot of freedom, but you also have lines you simply cannot cross. You cannot afford to bore the audience. We haven't packed in fights or songs just for the sake of it; every clash comes directly out of the situation. The title has a question mark because life isn't one-dimensional—it has its share of happiness and grief, and the characters face both. Rahul has that raw, everyday boy quality on screen, and Kaashima's character drives crucial emotional turns. We wanted them to feel real rather than like typical movie cutouts."
For Jayaram Devasamudra, who previously backed the psychological drama Nidradevi Next Door, stepping in to produce was a straightforward choice based on the script and the team's commitment. "At the end of the day, any film needs a good story, a tight flow, and an effective climax. When Rahul and Manoj brought this to me after it had stopped midway, I didn't treat it as taking over an old shoot; we started everything fresh from scratch. What convinced me was how hungry and dedicated this team was. They stuck with this single film for years. When people show that kind of focus, you know they will see it through."
Alongside the action and romance, Jayaram points out that the film addresses an everyday problem. "Street harassment and verbal abuse form the backbone of the second half. Women face this daily, yet many keep quiet because they fear the fallout of speaking up. In our film, the woman confides in the hero, and the issue is tackled through the law rather than blind vigilantism. The point we want to make is simple: keeping quiet out of fear only hurts you, but speaking up and getting the right support gives you strength. Both the lead characters stand together on that front."
With the film gearing up for release, both the director and producer say the film is meant only for cinema halls. Jayaram states, "From Naveen Kumar's sound design to Suraj Jois's background score and retro songs, the sound has been tuned specifically for theatre speakers. You simply cannot get that rush or the theatre laughs at home on a television or a phone screen. With technicians like cinematographer Uday Leela and music by Nagendra Ujjani, we are confident of giving audiences two hours of non-stop entertainment worth their ticket money."