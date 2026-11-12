Director Rejin S Babu: Bouma is a gothic mystery thriller

While he hopes to make a lighter film someday, drawing inspiration from the naturalism of Girish AD’s films, Rejin acknowledges that he finds it difficult to keep mystery out of his writing. As his second film’s release approaches, he remains nervous but confident about what the film offers. “One thing I can confidently say about Bouma is that you will never feel your time has been wasted. It keeps you engaged from beginning to end, and you will carry a certain feeling with you even after leaving the theatre. It is the kind of film that stays with you and haunts you for a while,” he concludes.