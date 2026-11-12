It's a wrap for Naslen-Madhu C Narayanan film

The Premalu actor was recently seen in Jithu Madhavan's Tamil directorial debut, Scene, starring opposite Suriya, which is a leading grosser in theatres now. The actor gained an overwhelming response from the audience and appreciation posts from filmmakers and actors, such as Atlee, Abhinav Sunder Nayak, Mahesh Babu and Sangeeth Prathap. Naslen also has a busy slate of upcoming releases, including Bachelor Party D'eux with director Amal Neerad, Tiki Taka with Rohith VS and co-star Asif Ali, and the multistarrer Torpedo with Tharun Moorthy. He also has a film with Mammootty and Asif Ali titled Mattancherry Mafia.