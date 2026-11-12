It's a wrap for Naslen-Madhu C Narayanan film

Production on actor Naslen’s first collaboration with Madhu C Narayanan, the director of the critically acclaimed drama Kumbalangi Nights, has wrapped up. The film is produced by Dr S Ananthu under his eponymous banner and Madhu C Narayanan himself under the banner of Silent Cat Films. The project also marks the debut of Silent Cat Films as a production company.
The film also stars Soubin Shahir, Baby Jean, Chandu Salimkumar, Poornima Indrajith, Haniya Nafisa, Franco, Anoop Mohandas, and Alister Alex in supporting roles.
Written by Muhsin Parari, the film went on floors in August with a traditional launch ceremony in Fort Kochi, bringing together the cast, crew and several members of the Malayalam film industry. Filmmaker Dileesh Pothan, who previously worked closely with Madhu C Narayanan, performed the customary switch-on ceremony for the film.
The Premalu actor was recently seen in Jithu Madhavan's Tamil directorial debut, Scene, starring opposite Suriya, which is a leading grosser in theatres now. The actor gained an overwhelming response from the audience and appreciation posts from filmmakers and actors, such as Atlee, Abhinav Sunder Nayak, Mahesh Babu and Sangeeth Prathap. Naslen also has a busy slate of upcoming releases, including Bachelor Party D'eux with director Amal Neerad, Tiki Taka with Rohith VS and co-star Asif Ali, and the multistarrer Torpedo with Tharun Moorthy. He also has a film with Mammootty and Asif Ali titled Mattancherry Mafia.
On the other hand, Dr Ananthu Productions has some big productions in its basket, following its debut with Athiradi, starring Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas. The production house is also backing the first feature film from the popular Malayalam digital collective Karikku. Another production is 40 Days of House Party, directed by debutant Shifina Babin Pakker.