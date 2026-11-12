Jayaprakash: Life gave me a second chance through acting

Shifting focus back to Love Always, Jayaprakash says the time to bond was crucial since there are four actors playing two people in different times. "Our (Jayaprakash, Jayasudha, Gouri G Kishan and Ramzan) mannerisms and body language became muscle memory as we were able to bond a lot. Being a supporting actor in films, even if my part is very important, I will only be required to spend a maximum of 10 days on sets. In Love Always, I was part of the shoot throughout. So it helped in our bonding, and that improved our performances too." Not just with his co-stars, Jayaprakash also shares a healthy rapport with director Madhumita. "Even before we completed Love Always, I felt like working with her again. She is exceptionally talented. She cracks jokes with her and then something like Harry Potter's wand comes out, and she turns professional-like almost instantly. Her team was also exceptional."