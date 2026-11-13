Alexander Skarsgard, Maya Hawke to star in The Confessions

Alexander Skarsgard (Wicker) and Maya Hawke (Stranger Things) have joined the upcoming "cautionary psycho-dramedy" The Confessions. The film, directed by the Canadian filmmaking trio Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, and Galen Johnson, also stars Hunter Schafer (Blade Runner 2099) and Harry Melling (Pillion).
The Confessions follows a group of condemned nuns bearing witness to the accursed, globe-spanning love triangle that comprises a mission sea captain and his poet wife. Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen's Square Peg is producing the film.
Known for starring in films like The Northman, Melancholia and The Diary of a Teenage Girl, Skarsgard was seen in The Moment and Wicker. He is also popular for his TV credits like Generation Kill, Big Little Lies, The Little Drummer Girl, Succession, and True Blood.
Hawke, meanwhile, will next be seen in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. She has also starred in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Asteroid City, Do Revenge, and Maestro. She recently signed on to join the live-action feature film based on the hugely successful, billion-dollar game franchise Magic: The Gathering.