Matthias Schoenaerts, Diane Kruger join The Writer

Actors Matthias Schoenaerts, of Rust and Bone fame, and Diane Kruger, of Inglourious Basterds fame, have joined the star cast of The Writer. Debut director Matt Cirulnick is helming the upcoming film. The new film marks the reunion of Schoenaerts and Kruger after Alice Winocour's Disorder.
Set against the world of underground graffiti art, Schoenaerts will play a New York graffiti legend in the film. The artist is pushed into the global spotlight after his Paris subway tunnel painting gets stolen. This theft ignites a war for his crown.
Schoenaerts was last seen playing Krem of the Yellow Hills in Supergirl, opposite Milly Alcock. He has Django and The Regime in his television credits. His upcoming feature film includes the Biblical drama The Way of the Wind and Fleur, opposite Halle Berry.
In addition to Inglourious Basterds, Kruger is known for her role as Abigail Chase in the National Treasure franchise. She last appeared in Amrum, a German historical drama. She will next be seen in the sci-fi survival drama A.M.I., opposite Mads Mikkelsen.