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Matthias Schoenaerts, Diane Kruger join The Writer

Matthias Schoenaertsa and Diane Kruger reunite in The Writer after Alice Winocour's Disorder
Matthias Schoenaerts, Diane Kruger to headline The Writer
Matthias Schoenaerts, Diane Kruger to headline The Writer
CE Features
Updated on
1 min read

Actors Matthias Schoenaerts, of Rust and Bone fame, and Diane Kruger, of Inglourious Basterds fame, have joined the star cast of The Writer. Debut director Matt Cirulnick is helming the upcoming film. The new film marks the reunion of Schoenaerts and Kruger after Alice Winocour's Disorder.

Set against the world of underground graffiti art, Schoenaerts will play a New York graffiti legend in the film. The artist is pushed into the global spotlight after his Paris subway tunnel painting gets stolen. This theft ignites a war for his crown.

Schoenaerts was last seen playing Krem of the Yellow Hills in Supergirl, opposite Milly Alcock. He has Django and The Regime in his television credits. His upcoming feature film includes the Biblical drama The Way of the Wind and Fleur, opposite Halle Berry.

In addition to Inglourious Basterds, Kruger is known for her role as Abigail Chase in the National Treasure franchise. She last appeared in Amrum, a German historical drama. She will next be seen in the sci-fi survival drama A.M.I., opposite Mads Mikkelsen.  

Matthias Schoenaerts
Diane Kruger
The Writer