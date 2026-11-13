Aamir Khan Productions and Excel Entertainment join hands to launch microdrama platform

Aamir Khan Productions and Excel Entertainment are joining forces to launch a microdrama platform, marking the entry of two established film production houses into India's growing short-form entertainment market.
The venture, which has been in development for some time, will leverage existing intellectual property (IP) from both production houses, original content, and exclusive partnership with digital creators, according to a release here.
Microdramas are designed as mobile-first shows, typically consisting of short episodes with fast-paced narratives. It is intended for audiences seeking episodic entertainment in bite-size formats.
People familiar with the development said the platform is also in the process of signing exclusive content partnerships with prominent digital and YouTube creators.
The move is expected to bring established digital talent and their existing audiences to the platform, alongside content produced specifically for the venture.
The venture is expected to focus on professionally produced content, with an emphasis on storytelling and production quality. It aims to combine the narrative strengths and creative capabilities of established production houses with the reach and audience engagement of digital creators.
The move comes amid the growing popularity of microdramas as a distinct entertainment format in India.
Further details regarding the platform, its launch and content slate are expected to be announced shortly.