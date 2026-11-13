Sudip Sharma’s next is Pushpak Vimaan, a crime caper series

After dark, gloomy dramas like Paatal Lok and Kohrra, creator Sudip Sharma is now getting into the crime caper space with Pushpak Vimaan, an upcoming Netflix series starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and Barun Sobti. The show has been co-created and written by Sudip and Abhishek Banerjee, known for penning Pari (2018) and Bandar (2025).
As per a press release shared by the makers, “Pushpak Vimaan is a crime caper in which humour arises from an eclectic ensemble of characters and a sequence of events that escalates well beyond anyone’s control.”
Speaking about the show, Sudip said, “With Pushpak Vimaan, I wanted to explore a very different creative space. It is a crime caper, but one in which the humour comes from the characters, their circumstances and the sheer unpredictability of the situations they find themselves in.”
Tanya Bami, series head, Netflix India said, “Pushpak Vimaan is a show we are very excited to announce. Firstly, this is our next franchise with Sudip Sharma whose distinct style of combining a compelling story with a deep commentary on society has always found critical as well as audience love.”
Pushpak Vimaan marks the second creative collaboration between Sudip Sharma and Netflix, following the success of Kohrra. It is produced by Film Squad Productions.