Brad Pitt to star in Sound of Metal director Darius Marder's next film

Brad Pitt is set to play the lead role in director Darius Marder's upcoming film Connector, Apple TV confirmed on Friday. Marder is best known for helming the 2019 film Sound of Metal, starring Riz Ahmed as a drummer with hearing loss. Marder made his debut as a filmmaker with the 2008 documentary Loot, but Sound of Metal marked his feature directorial debut. Marder is also among the screenwriters for the 2012 film The Place Beyond the Pines, starring Ryan Gosling, Bradley Cooper, and Eva Mendes, and he has worked on multiple documentaries as an editor. The upcoming film is set to mark his first collaboration with Brad Pitt.