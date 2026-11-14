Brad Pitt to star in Sound of Metal director Darius Marder's next film

Brad Pitt is set to play the lead role in director Darius Marder's upcoming film Connector, Apple TV confirmed on Friday. Marder is best known for helming the 2019 film Sound of Metal, starring Riz Ahmed as a drummer with hearing loss. Marder made his debut as a filmmaker with the 2008 documentary Loot, but Sound of Metal marked his feature directorial debut. Marder is also among the screenwriters for the 2012 film The Place Beyond the Pines, starring Ryan Gosling, Bradley Cooper, and Eva Mendes, and he has worked on multiple documentaries as an editor. The upcoming film is set to mark his first collaboration with Brad Pitt.
Darius Marder will direct it from a screenplay he has written with his sibling Nina Marder. According to the official description from Apple TV, the film will star Pitt as "a 1970s skywalking ironworker who takes on forces larger than himself." As per Deadline, which first broke the news, the film is set in New York.
It brings Brad Pitt back together with Apple Studios after their collaboration on 2024's Wolfs, co-starring George Clooney, and the subsequent year's blockbuster F1, directed by Joseph Kosinski. Pitt is also attached to produce the upcoming film through his banner Plan B Entertainment alongside Jeremy Kleiner and Dede Gardner. Marder is set to act in the capacity of a producer for the film as well. Plan B Entertainment is also attached as a producer for the upcoming Mark Wahlberg starrer Weekend Warriors alongside Apple Studios.
Coming back to Brad Pitt, the actor was most recently seen in director David Ayer's survival thriller Heart of the Beast alongside a German Shepherd dog. His upcoming films include The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, directed by David Fincher from Quentin Tarantino's screenplay, and The Riders with filmmaker Edward Berger.