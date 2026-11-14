B 32 Muthal 44 Vare filmmaker Shruthi Sharanyam’s Ottanjaavalmaram selected at 57th IFFI

B 32 Muthal 44 Vare filmmaker Shruthi Sharanyam's sophomore directorial Ottanjaavalmaram (A Lone Jamun Tree) has been selected for the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa, under the Indian Panorama - New Horizons section. The film will have its premiere on November 25 at 3.30 pm at Screen 4, INOX, Old GMC Building, Campal, Panjim.
Shruthi announced the development on social media on Friday while unveiling the film's first-look poster. Describing Ottanjaavalmaram as her most personal film yet, the filmmaker shared that it took shape following her father's diagnosis of a serious health condition. "Watching someone you love slow down in life is an experience that is difficult to put into words. Somewhere in that experience, this film began to take shape," she wrote, adding that the film was shot on a short, intense schedule, driven by a sense of urgency around time and memory.
Written and directed by Shruthi, the film features Beena R Chandran, best known for her Kerala State Film Award-winning performance in Thadavu, in the lead role. B 32 Muthal 44 Vare actor Ashwathy B also plays a key role. The technical crew includes cinematographer Mridul S, composer Sudeep Palanad and editors Ranjith Kuzhur and Suhail Saay Mohammed. Shruthi has jointly produced the film with its colourist Liju Prabhakar, while Monsoon Commons serves as co-producer. Details regarding its plot and genre are yet to be disclosed.
Shruthi’s critically acclaimed 2023 directorial debut B 32 Muthal 44 Vare explored body politics and the insecurities women face about their bodies through the stories of six protagonists. The film was produced under the Kerala State Film Development Corporation's initiative to support first-time women filmmakers.
Meanwhile, debutant Sreehari Haridas's Ajayante Maranam: Oru Case Study is the other Malayalam film selected for the Indian Panorama – New Horizons section. Additionally, Nivin Pauly-Akhil Sathyan’s 2025 blockbuster Sarvam Maya is part of the Indian Panorama’s mainstream showcase, which will be opened by Aditya Dhar-Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar.