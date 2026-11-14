B 32 Muthal 44 Vare filmmaker Shruthi Sharanyam’s Ottanjaavalmaram selected at 57th IFFI

Shruthi announced the development on social media on Friday while unveiling the film's first-look poster. Describing Ottanjaavalmaram as her most personal film yet, the filmmaker shared that it took shape following her father's diagnosis of a serious health condition. "Watching someone you love slow down in life is an experience that is difficult to put into words. Somewhere in that experience, this film began to take shape," she wrote, adding that the film was shot on a short, intense schedule, driven by a sense of urgency around time and memory.