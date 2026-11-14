Gautham Ram Karthik’s next titled Sengulam

Yuvan Shankar Raja, who first collaborated with Gautham Ram Karthik in the 2015 film Vai Raja Vai, will be composing the music for Sengulam. The makers revealed that the film is shot in locations like Kashmir, Kovilpatti, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Theni, and Pollachi. On the technical front, Sengulam has cinematographer Giftson Robert, stunt choreographer Mahesh Mathew, and editor Tamil Arasan. While a release date is yet to be confirmed, the makers have revealed that the film is set to hit theatres next year. Apart from Tamil, Sengulam will also release in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.