'I am Still Intimidated by Robert De Niro’

Twenty-six years after audiences first watched Greg Focker struggle to win over his formidable father-in-law, Ben Stiller is ready to return to the family that made awkward dinners and uncomfortable encounters a comedy staple. In Focker-in-Law, the much-anticipated new instalment of the franchise, Greg finds himself on the other side of the generational divide as his son prepares to get married. In this conversation, Stiller talks about revisiting the much-loved characters, his enduring on-screen chemistry with De Niro, and working with Ariana Grande.

What keeps bringing you back to the Focker family?

For me, it’s all about working with Robert De Niro, Teri Polo, Owen Wilson, and the rest of the cast. It’s just fun. I still feel excited going to work with those guys—especially Bob [Banks]. It took me this long to feel comfortable calling him Bob (laughs). And it’s funny now that I am pretty much the exact age Bob was when we did the first film, so it feels like the perfect time to return to these characters and the whole Focker family.

What can you tell us about the new installment?

Well, as I say, this is kind of like coming full-circle with the story, with Greg [Focker] now having to come to terms with his son, Henry, who has grown up and met the girl he wants to marry. It’s a fun way of mirroring the first one.

Why do you think that typical in-law relationship works on screen, especially in comedy?

The in-law relationship was initially about the idea of the father giving over his daughter to you. I was actually going through it when we did the first film. I was literally asking my father-in-law permission to marry his daughter. I mean, I was going to do it anyway (laughs), but I thought that I better ask him. People all around the world can identify with this culture. He is that one person you want to impress. Then there is the father letting go of the daughter, or in this case, the son. This meant that this story has had a long and legitimate life.

How has the chemistry between you and Robert De Niro changed over the years?

Well, at first I was playing a guy intimidated by De Niro, so that was easy because I really was (laughs). I still am, but it’s changed organically since then. I like how Greg has changed with age. He’s not as willing as he was to take it all as he used to be, and he’s able to give a little back. That has been interesting to do and something I can just manage to do now. Bob and I are friends!

You have an even longer working relationship with Owen Wilson.

Working with Owen is always fun for me. Creatively, I just get excited to work with him. He’s funny and smart. Also, he really gets who this character is. It’s the little subtleties and nuances that we bring that make it work.

And you get to work with Ariana Grande this time too.

She really adds a different flavour to the film. She is an incredible talent and a great comedic actor. I don’t want to give too much away, but her character adds a brilliant new dynamic to the family.

Why do you think the Focker films have remained so popular even after 25 years?

Because they are about family and the interactions we all have experienced. It’s the interconnection that only family can produce. Each one of these films has been about challenging moments and emotions in families that we have all felt.