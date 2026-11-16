Margot Robbie joins forces with The Drama filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli for A24’s The Week of Pain

Margot Robbie is set to headline another high-profile project, this time joining forces with filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli, whose recent work has established him as a distinctive voice in contemporary cinema. The actor, who has moved between large-scale studio productions and filmmaker-driven projects, is adding another collaboration with an independent studio to her upcoming slate.
Borgli, meanwhile, has drawn attention for films that explore uncomfortable situations through dark humour and unconventional storytelling. His recent feature, The Drama, brought together Zendaya and Robert Pattinson in a romantic dramedy that spirals after a revelation threatens to derail a couple's wedding plans.
Robbie will star in Borgli's next film, titled The Week of Pain, which will be financed and produced by A24. The filmmaker has also written the screenplay. The project will see A24 reunite with production banner Square Peg, with Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen producing alongside Robbie's LuckyChap Entertainment and Dilemma Films. Plot details are currently being kept under wraps.
The collaboration marks another association between Borgli, A24 and Square Peg, who previously worked together on Dream Scenario, starring Nicolas Cage, and The Drama. The latter, which released in April, featured Zendaya and Pattinson as an engaged couple whose relationship is thrown into turmoil during their wedding week. The film went on to earn around $135 million worldwide, becoming one of A24's biggest box-office successes.
Robbie has also had a busy year, most recently starring opposite Jacob Elordi in Emerald Fennell's adaptation of Wuthering Heights. She is next set to appear in the Ocean's Eleven prequel, directed by Bradley Cooper, before moving on to The Week of Pain. According to reports, the new film is expected to go on floors in 2027.
Borgli previously directed Sick of Myself and Dream Scenario, the latter earning attention for its surreal premise about a professor who begins appearing in strangers' dreams. With The Week of Pain, the filmmaker is set to continue his association with A24, while Robbie adds another project to her expanding slate as both an actor and producer.