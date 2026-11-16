Aaron Pierre, Jalmari Helander join hands for Fairytale in New York

Popular for helming the two-part Sisu franchise, Jalmari Helander and actor Aaron Pierre are teaming up for a new action thriller. Titled Fairytale in New York, the film is set in NYC on Christmas Eve. An unassuming taxi driver snaps when his estranged son's priceless gift is stolen. He sets out on a path of vengeance.
Netflix and Lionsgate are teaming up for the film, which Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani are penning. This film reunites Helander with Sisu distributor Lionsgate and writers Haines and Noshirvani. Beau Flynn and Kevin King Templeton produce Fairytale in New York.
Pierre is coming off his role in the HBO series Lanterns and will reprise John Stewart/Green Lantern in Man of Tomorrow. He will also appear in Star Wars: Starfighter, opposite Ryan Gosling.
Meanwhile, Helander wrapped production on the prequel to John Rambo, led by Noah Centineo. The film will be released in the US on June 4, 2027.