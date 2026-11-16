New Friday the 13th film in the works

The Friday the 13th franchise is set to get its first film in almost two decades, as the 13th entry is in the works with Steve Miner attached to direct. Notably, Miner helmed the second and third entries of the franchise. He was an assistant director on the first film as well.
Created by Victor Miller, the franchise began in 1980, with films released until 2003. A reboot was released in 2009, with Marcus Nispel directing.
This announcement comes on the heels of A24 series Crystal Lake and Mike P Nelson's short Sweet Revenge commemorating the 45th year of Jason Universe. Jason Universe stands for the masked murderer in the franchise, Jason Voorhees.
Miner will be directing the 2027 film from a script penned by David Fliegel. The new film also marks Miner's first feature in nearly two decades, with his last film being Private Valentine: Blonde & Dangerous (2008). His other film credits include Warlock, Lake Placid, and Day of the Dead.