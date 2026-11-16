Maarige Daari is a story rooted firmly in our soil: Agastya

Maarige Daari marks the ambitious debut of Agastya, who shoulders the film as screenplay writer, dialogue writer, director, and lead actor. Backed by Radha under the banner of Radha Films, the film's teaser wastes no time establishing its territory, dropping heavy, unsettling dialogue: "Time is like a disease; what is here today is gone tomorrow... I've gone mad. I want to see blood again."
Behind the raw violence and stylised action—crafted by stunt director Cycle Suri and captured through the lens of cinematographer-editor Jagadish Gowda—lies a deeply grounded narrative. Explaining the film's thematic core, Agastya revealed, "This is an emotional revenge drama chronicling the journey of a warrior fighting against the exploitation of women. We have tried to tell a story rooted firmly in our soil. I appear in two distinct shades—Shiva and Maari."
Yet, the making of Maarige Daari is as cinematic as its plot. The film’s emotional anchor came to the fore when producer Radha spoke about her journey. "I worked as a domestic cook in homes and saved every rupee to invest in this film," she shared, and added, "My only desire is to see my son build a bright future in cinema."
The film, which is slated to release on November 20, pairs Agastya alongside Mahalakshmi, who has worked in five films and the popular television serial Lakshmi Nivasa. The ensemble cast also includes Cockroach Sudhi, Bala Rajawadi, Benaka Nanjappa, Vardhan, Pradeep Poojari, Mandya Star Ananthakumar, Tarak Ram, and Nawaz, among others.
Rio Antony has composed the score for four lyrical tracks penned by Kinnal Raj, Pramod Maravante, and Trilok Trivikrama. The production brings expansive visual production values, with the team shooting in locations of Varanasi, Bengaluru, Mandya, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Madikeri, and Mysuru.
According to the team, one of the film's highlights is a high-octane 2-minute and 18-second climax fight sequence, shot in a single uninterrupted take following three months of rigorous physical training. Agastya noted, "You cannot measure the weight of a film by a two-minute trailer. Once you walk into the theatre, you will feel it." Baguru Prashanth, who initially released the blockbuster film, Premada Oorali, will be distributing Maarige Daari across Karnataka.