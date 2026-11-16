Shankarabharana will connect directly with people's hearts: Sampath Raj





When filmmakers approach a project with absolute clarity and conviction, veteran actors notice. For Sampath Raj, who has been juggling between various industries, that realisation came well before cameras started rolling on Shankarabharana, when writer and actor Shine Shetty and director Sumanth Bhat pitched their vision for the film, which is slated to release on November 20.



Recalling that detailed interaction, Raj shares, "Before the film started, Shine and Sumanth came together to narrate the story to me. They gave a detailed 18-minute breakdown covering everything from dialogue styles to the film's overall vision. My character turned out brilliantly, which is why I gladly agreed to be part of it. I truly hope the film achieves massive success. In fact, I am already sending the songs to my Telugu and Tamil friends. Content that connects directly with people's hearts will always succeed, as proven by recent box-office hits," he says.



