Shankarabharana will connect directly with people's hearts: Sampath Raj

When filmmakers approach a project with absolute clarity and conviction, veteran actors notice. For Sampath Raj, who has been juggling between various industries, that realisation came well before cameras started rolling on Shankarabharana, when writer and actor Shine Shetty and director Sumanth Bhat pitched their vision for the film, which is slated to release on November 20.
Recalling that detailed interaction, Raj shares, "Before the film started, Shine and Sumanth came together to narrate the story to me. They gave a detailed 18-minute breakdown covering everything from dialogue styles to the film's overall vision. My character turned out brilliantly, which is why I gladly agreed to be part of it. I truly hope the film achieves massive success. In fact, I am already sending the songs to my Telugu and Tamil friends. Content that connects directly with people's hearts will always succeed, as proven by recent box-office hits," he says.
A true-blue Bengalurean, Sampath Raj credits the warmth of local audiences for keeping him anchored. Even as his career expands across regional boundaries, juggling commitments in Malayalam, Telugu, and web series alongside his Kannada projects, his creative compass remains steadfast.
When asked about managing multiple regional commitments alongside his Kannada projects, he shared that he is currently juggling a busy schedule across industries. "Right now, I am working on two Malayalam films, two Telugu films, and a web series. Managing all of this keeps me occupied until February, but I will always make time for a compelling script and a well-crafted character in Kannada cinema."