Jaggesh, Rachita Ram team up for a family entertainer

Sources close to the development reveal that while some of Jaggesh's recent outings featured plenty of meaningful moments, they also leaned heavily on adult humour and double entendres. For this new venture, both the makers and the actor have consciously dialled back the double entendres, meticulously crafting a wholesome, clean narrative designed to draw family audiences to the theatres.



Nagaraj Peenya, who helmed Padhe Padhe, Bhootayyana Mommoga Ayyu, and Namakharam, is also currently directing Nirup Bhandari in Atikaya. Simultaneously, he has locked the script for the Jaggesh and Rachita Ram film, with pre-production currently in full swing.



An official announcement confirming the title, cast, and crew details is expected soon, as the makers plan to begin shooting in early 2027.