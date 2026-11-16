Jaggesh, Rachita Ram team up for a family entertainer

Actor and politician Jaggesh and Rachita Ram are set to work together for the first time in a yet-to-be-titled project, directed by Nagaraj Peenya. Affectionately known as Navarasa Nayaka, Jaggesh returns to the big screen after his 2024 film Ranganayaka.
Known for sharing screen space with top stars, Rachita is currently working in multilingual films and boasts an impressive lineup of diverse, back-to-back projects. The actor, who was appreciated for her role in Coolie, last appeared in Ayogya 2. Currently, Rachita's slate includes an upcoming collaboration with actor-turned-director Manvitha Kamath. She has also given the green light to filmmaker Vijaya Prasad's next.
Sources close to the development reveal that while some of Jaggesh's recent outings featured plenty of meaningful moments, they also leaned heavily on adult humour and double entendres. For this new venture, both the makers and the actor have consciously dialled back the double entendres, meticulously crafting a wholesome, clean narrative designed to draw family audiences to the theatres.
Nagaraj Peenya, who helmed Padhe Padhe, Bhootayyana Mommoga Ayyu, and Namakharam, is also currently directing Nirup Bhandari in Atikaya. Simultaneously, he has locked the script for the Jaggesh and Rachita Ram film, with pre-production currently in full swing.
An official announcement confirming the title, cast, and crew details is expected soon, as the makers plan to begin shooting in early 2027.