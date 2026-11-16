Shivarajkumar urges people to support Ganesh's Brindavihari

Speaking at the packed venue, Shivarajkumar made a heartfelt speech by recounting his legendary family's deep emotional connection to the historic town. He shared that Mulabagal was a mandatory stop on his family's travels between Bengaluru and Chennai. "Whenever my father, Dr Rajkumar, travelled between Chennai and Bengaluru, visiting the Anjaneya Swamy temple here was an absolute must. He loved stopping over to savour Mulabagal’s famous dosas, and those timeless memories remain close to our hearts," Shivarajkumar said warmly.