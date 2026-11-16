Shivarajkumar urges people to support Ganesh's Brindavihari

For superstar Shivarajkumar, getting on stage at the Brindavihari pre-release event and Kannada Rajyotsava celebration in Mulabagilu was a journey down memory lane. Organised grandly by local MLA and producer Samruddhi Manjunath, the event brought together the glitterati of Kannada cinema to rally behind the Golden Mega Star Ganesh starrer ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on November 20.
Speaking at the packed venue, Shivarajkumar made a heartfelt speech by recounting his legendary family's deep emotional connection to the historic town. He shared that Mulabagal was a mandatory stop on his family's travels between Bengaluru and Chennai. "Whenever my father, Dr Rajkumar, travelled between Chennai and Bengaluru, visiting the Anjaneya Swamy temple here was an absolute must. He loved stopping over to savour Mulabagal’s famous dosas, and those timeless memories remain close to our hearts," Shivarajkumar said warmly.
Praising the collaborative spirit behind the film, Shivarajkumar described Ganesh as a brother and lauded director Srinivas Raju and producer Samruddhi Manjunath. Highlighting that projects born of genuine friendship and camaraderie deserve full backing, he urged fans and film enthusiasts to support Brindavihari when it hits the big screen.
Addressing the gathering, Golden Mega Star Ganesh extended his Kannada Rajyotsava greetings and fondly recalled shooting key portions of the film in Mulabagal for nearly ten days. "At producer Samrudhi Manjunath's request, we filmed crucial sequences right here in Mulabagal," Ganesh noted. He commended director Srinivas Raju for crafting a wholesome family entertainer and praised the stellar ensemble cast, which features Malvika Sharma, Devika Bhat, and Rangayana Raghu.
Producer and MLA Samruddhi Manjunath expressed immense joy in hosting the grand pre-release event in his home constituency alongside Kannada Rajyotsava. Calling Brindavihari his fourth production, he emphasized that the love and support of Kannada audiences remain the ultimate strength for the entire team.
Director Srinivas Raju echoed the sentiment, inviting families to experience the film in theaters. The star-studded evening also featured insights from actors Rangayana Raghu, Kuri Prathap, Pavagada Manju, and Jaggappa, alongside lyricist Dr V Nagendra Prasad. Cultural performances by Gilli Nata and Kavya Shaiva, as well as the presence of the Premada Oorali film team as special guests, added to the festive fervor.
With a rich blend of festive celebrations, industry camaraderie, and vibrant cultural showcases, the Brindavihari pre-release event concluded on a high note, setting the stage for its grand worldwide release on November 20.