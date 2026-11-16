Madhumita: Box office decides everyone's career

“Romance is different when you are 15, 25, 50, etc. Every decade, romance feels different, right? That is why, when Manjula from Love Always asks for a divorce from her husband, Kannan, after almost 3-4 decades of marriage, the question is, ‘Why now?’ and she asks… ‘Why not now?' Why should she accept another 10 years just because she agreed to live through the first 30?” asks Madhumita, who wanted to question the stigma surrounding divorce but in a series that treated it with seriousness and levity in equal measure. Crediting the late writer extraordinaire Crazy Mohan for inspiring the humour in her writing, Madhumita quickly asserts that it is impossible to ape him because he was a bonafide genius. “There’s nobody like Crazy Mohan sir. We were adapting a Korean webtoon, and the challenge was adapting it for a Tamil audience. I had worked with sir in Kola Kolaya Munthirikka (2010). We were laughing a lot while filming, but it wasn’t translating into the visuals. That’s when I realised his humour is about reaction rather than the dialogue punches that are being traded. It’s about the setup and the delivery. Our Tamil humour is a lot about wit, sarcasm, wordplay, and the like. As Mohan sir often said… ‘Comedy is not a joke…’ You have to work twice as hard as you would do in action or horror.”