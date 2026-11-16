Kathirravan K, Jayaprakash, Vivek Prasanna and more star in Koodu; first look out

On Saturday, Panorama Studios shared the first-look poster of its upcoming film Koodu, directed by Joyal Vijay. The film stars VJ Kathirravan K in his acting debut, Jayaprakash, Vivek Prasanna, Devika Satheesh, and Rachitha Mahalakshmi, among others.
In the caption, the studio teased the film's storyline, captioning it, "35 days. One impossible choice. A story that will stay with you forever." Describing it as "a truly special story," they said that the upcoming film is based on a real event and tells "a tale of compassion, courage and humanity that will touch your hearts." The first-look poster features two birds protecting their eggs in a nest.
Actor Vishal also shared the poster, described it as "a beautiful little story with a big heart," and expressed his excitement for the film. Vishal added, "Looking forward to this special journey!"
Koodu is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak of Panorama Studios, alongside M Ganesh, Sunil Jain, Aditya Joshi and Lisha P Chandran. Skymoon Entertainment and Cult Digital banners are also involved in the production. Meanwhile, Rajesh Menon serves as a co-producer and Abhinav Mehrotra is a creative producer for the film.
Recently, Panorama Studios announced its Tamil debut with a film starring Trisha, Radikaa Sarathkumar and Aparna Balamurali. A psychological thriller that combines elements of mystery, horror, and suspense, the upcoming Trisha starrer is directed by Raja Krishna Menon.
Coming back to Koodu, the makers of the film are yet to reveal plot specifics. On the technical front, the film has cinematographer Karthick Palaniswamy, composer Manoj Krishna, and editor Nagooran Ramachandran.
Jayaprakash was last seen in the series Love Always, co-starring Jayasudha, Ramzan Muhammed, and Gouri Kishan. On the other hand, Vivek Prasanna was most recently seen in Blast, starring alongside Arjun, Preity Mukhundhan, and Abhirami.