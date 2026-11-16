Anbil Avan on OTT: Here's where you can watch Ashok Selvan-Preity Mukhundhan's drama

Eight weeks after its theatrical release, Anbil Avan has been announced to begin streaming on Sony LIV, from November 20. The film, which stars Ashok Selvan and Preity Mukhundhan in the lead, opened in theatres on October 2.
Anbil Avan was directed by debutant R Kaarthikeyan, who wrote the film along with Ashok Selvan, in his first writing credit, and Por Thozhil's director Vignesh Raja. Ashameera Aiyappan has written additional screenplay for the film.
In the film, Ashok Selvan and Preity Mukhundhan play a married couple, whose lives are put in danger by a trio of powerful men who seek to acquire the couple's bungalow by any means. The cast of the film includes Revathi, Sabumon Abdusamad, Kadirbalu, Maha Delhi Ganesh, among others.
Govind Vasantha has composed music for Anbil Avan which feature lyrics by the director himself. The crew of the film also includes cinematographer Gowtham Rajendran, editor Selva RK, art director Manikandan Srinivasan, and action choreographer Peter Hein.
Ashok Selvan and Abinaya Selvam produced Anbil Avan under their Happy High Pictures banner. Meanwhile, K Karunamoorthy backed the film under the Ayngaran International banner.
Ashok Selvan will be seen as the antagonist in Nagarjuna's King100. He is also awaiting the release of his upcoming untitled film with Nimisha Sajayan.