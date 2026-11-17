On Monday, Amazaon MGM Studios announced that Robert Pattinson is the next James Bond. Pattinson takes over as the iconic spy from Daniel Craig, whose last venture as the spy was No Time to Die (2021).
Created by author Ian Fleming, James Bond was first portrayed by Sean Connery in Dr No (1962). Across 25 films, James Bond has also been played by George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan.
Speaking about assuming the role, Pattinson said, "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime."
Pattinson will reunite with director Denis Villeneuve, after Dune: Part Three, for his first film as James Bond. Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight is writing the script. Amy Pascal and David Heyman are producing under their Pascal Pictures and Heyday Films banner, respectively. Villeneuve's wife, Tanya Lapointe is onboard as an executive producer.
Meanwhile, Pattinson will be seen as the face dancer, Scytale, in Villenueve's Dune: Part Three, which releases on December 18.