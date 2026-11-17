For National Award-winning filmmaker Sumanth Bhat, Shankarabharanna, a coastal horror-comedy set largely inside a vintage bus, was a chance to take his sensibilities to a wider audience without diluting them. The film marks Shine Shetty's production debut alongside co-producers Divakar Shetty and Shreeshaila. Sumanth has co-written the screenplay and dialogues with Trilok Trivikrama based on a story by Shine Shetty. The project brings together an ensemble cast starring Shine Shetty, Tanvi Ram, Sampath Raj, Krithi Shetty, Deepak Rai Panaje, and Mime Ramdas.