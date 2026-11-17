For National Award-winning filmmaker Sumanth Bhat, Shankarabharanna, a coastal horror-comedy set largely inside a vintage bus, was a chance to take his sensibilities to a wider audience without diluting them. The film marks Shine Shetty's production debut alongside co-producers Divakar Shetty and Shreeshaila. Sumanth has co-written the screenplay and dialogues with Trilok Trivikrama based on a story by Shine Shetty. The project brings together an ensemble cast starring Shine Shetty, Tanvi Ram, Sampath Raj, Krithi Shetty, Deepak Rai Panaje, and Mime Ramdas.
Ahead of its November 20 release, Sumanth opens up about all things Shankarabharanna.
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