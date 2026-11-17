An unscripted entry into the film industry is rare, but for Devika Bhat, a serendipitous set of photographs changed everything. Balancing her MBA studies and television serials like Ramachari, her transition into feature films felt like a cinematic twist. A simple Instagram upload and striking portraits captured by photographers Biplab, Ponnappa, and Rakesh caught the attention of directors looking for fresh talent. "I never expected a handful of photographs to change the direction of my life so dramatically," Devika shares. "One moment I was focusing on my studies, and the next, directors were calling with scripts."