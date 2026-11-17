An unscripted entry into the film industry is rare, but for Devika Bhat, a serendipitous set of photographs changed everything. Balancing her MBA studies and television serials like Ramachari, her transition into feature films felt like a cinematic twist. A simple Instagram upload and striking portraits captured by photographers Biplab, Ponnappa, and Rakesh caught the attention of directors looking for fresh talent. "I never expected a handful of photographs to change the direction of my life so dramatically," Devika shares. "One moment I was focusing on my studies, and the next, directors were calling with scripts."
Stepping onto a grand canvas right at the start brought both excitement and pressure. In her film Brindavihari, directed by Srinivas Raju, she plays Radha, a character with intrinsic sweet charm and a playful nature. "The name Radha comes with a certain expectation of innocence, but what drew me to this script was that she has distinct, complex shades that reveal themselves as the narrative progresses," she explains.
Sharing screen space with Golden Star Ganesh proved to be an incredible learning curve. "Watching his ease in front of the camera, his timing, and how he breathes life into every scene pushed me to elevate my performance."
Despite the high-profile beginning and stepping into multi-language projects, Devika wants to remain grounded. Her background in television and simple photo shoots gave her an intuitive sense of presence, and she felt comfortable in front of the camera from day one. "I don't have any training in acting, but I knew I was always camera-friendly, and that gave me confidence," says Devika.
Having already made her mark in Telugu cinema, Devika asserts she has no rigid boundaries regarding genres, formats, or languages. "I believe in taking each project as it comes. As long as a story moves me and the character gives me room to explore something real, I am eager to step into that world—regardless of language or region."