Actor Malvika Sharma, who has worked across industries like Telugu (Nela Ticket, Red), Tamil (Coffee with Kadhal), and Malayalam (Khalifa: The Ruler) doesn't just learn her lines, but absorbs cultures. "Every language has its own distinct voice, its own heartbeat, Every industry gives you different characters. You learn so much about their food, habits, culture, and ideologies through their language," says Malvika, gearing up to make her Kannada debut with Golden Star Ganesh's Brindavihari. Directed by Srinivas Raju, the film features Malvika in the role of Meera. An ardent Krishna devotee, Malvika shares, "Playing a character who is a Krishna devotee felt like it was my calling." She notes that Meera is her most performance-oriented role yet, bringing a unique shade to her career.