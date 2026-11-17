The actor marking her Kannada debut in Srinivas Raju’s Brindavihari alongside Golden Star Ganesh talks about absorbing cultures and treating every South industry as a continuous masterclass.
Actor Malvika Sharma, who has worked across industries like Telugu (Nela Ticket, Red), Tamil (Coffee with Kadhal), and Malayalam (Khalifa: The Ruler) doesn't just learn her lines, but absorbs cultures. "Every language has its own distinct voice, its own heartbeat, Every industry gives you different characters. You learn so much about their food, habits, culture, and ideologies through their language," says Malvika, gearing up to make her Kannada debut with Golden Star Ganesh's Brindavihari. Directed by Srinivas Raju, the film features Malvika in the role of Meera. An ardent Krishna devotee, Malvika shares, "Playing a character who is a Krishna devotee felt like it was my calling." She notes that Meera is her most performance-oriented role yet, bringing a unique shade to her career.
Yet, bringing Meera to life came with adrenaline spikes due to Srinivas Raju’s preference for on-the-spot improvisation and dialogue writing on set. "I told him on the first day, 'Sir, I am going to get a mild heart attack today.' I was stressed like a schoolgirl doing rote learning," says Malvika, adding, "The character was so close to my heart that it just flowed."
That disciplined resilience stems from her Kathak training. Recalling a demanding 'Naada Sunaada' song shoot where she danced through painful blisters, Malavika notes, "My guru always made us dance even if we bled. I called him to thank him for all that strength."
As Brindavihari, produced by Samruddhi Manjunath, heads to the big screen on November 20, Malvika remains grateful for the Kannada film community's warmth, adding that during the shoot, she felt Lord Krishna present in every frame. "To me, as an actor, I treat every language as a sacred script, and the journey has only just begun," she signs off.