Manoj Kumar's Premada Oorali, which emerged as one of Kannada cinema's biggest box-office success stories, turning an initially modest theatrical release into a remarkable run. is now making its way to the digital space. Prime Video has acquired the digital rights to Premada Oorali, with the film set to premiere on the platform from November 17.
Produced by Mamatha Devendra, Prashantha DS and Ramesha N under the banners of Vanilla Entertainments and Janakamma Productions, the romantic family drama, completed 50 days in theatres, went on to cross the ₹150 crore mark, drawing audiences through strong word-of-mouth and its emotional appeal. The film distributed by Jayanna Production, features Rangayana Raghu, Shree Raam, Ramika Shivu and Thapaswini Poonacha in the lead roles. The ensemble cast also includes Ila Vitla, Govinde Gowda, Devendra Naidu, Abhishek Kalmani, Suvish and Abhi Mahesh, among others.
With cinematography by Rajkanth SK, the film has music by Sunaad Gowtham, and editing by Harshith Prabhu.
The film's box-office journey is particularly notable given that it began with a relatively modest release. As positive audience feedback brought more people into theatres, the film continued to draw crowds week after week. The film's success has also been attributed to its cast's performances and a story that connected with family audiences. With its Prime Video premiere on November 17, Premada Oorali is set to begin another phase of its journey, this time reaching viewers beyond its theatrical audience.