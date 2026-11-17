The story is penned by Unni Karthikeyan, while Krishand and lead actor Sanju have jointly written the screenplay. The project marks Sanju's debut as a screenwriter and his fourth collaboration with Krishand. Produced by Sanju Unnithan's Spire Productions in association with Krishand Films, it has cinematography by Prayag Mukundan, music by Mujeeb Majeed and editing by Sasikumar.