National Award-winning filmmaker Krishand's new film Manchiyam - The Botany of a Crime has commenced principal photography, the makers announced through social media on Monday. The film stars Sanju Sivram, Sudhi Koppa, Vincy Aloshyius, Maniyanpilla Raju, Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju, Rahul Rajeev, Nandu, Radha Gomathy, Divya Prabha, Nishant Sagar, Vineeth Thattil David, Joji K John, Pramod Veliyanad and Ruth P John.
The story is penned by Unni Karthikeyan, while Krishand and lead actor Sanju have jointly written the screenplay. The project marks Sanju's debut as a screenwriter and his fourth collaboration with Krishand. Produced by Sanju Unnithan's Spire Productions in association with Krishand Films, it has cinematography by Prayag Mukundan, music by Mujeeb Majeed and editing by Sasikumar.
Continuing Krishand's penchant for unconventional titles, Manchiyam follows films such as Aavasavyuham - The Arbit Documentation of an Amphibian Hunt, Purusha Pretham, Sangarsha Ghadana - The Art of Warfare, Masthishka Maranam - A Frankenbiting of Simon's Memories and the Sony LIV series Sambhava Vivaranam Nalara Sangham - The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang.