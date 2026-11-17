Parvathy, last seen in the crime thriller Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar earlier this year, also has Don Palathara's untitled film, co-starring Dileesh Pothan, in her upcoming Malayalam slate. Additionally, the Ullozhukku actor is headlining the upcoming Hindi Prime Video series Storm and returning as DCP Kranthi Shenoy in the second season of the Telugu Prime Video series Dhootha.