Parvathy Thiruvothu's upcoming untitled film was launched with a pooja ceremony on Monday, attended by its cast and crew. Directed by debutant Ajith Chandraa, the yet-to-be-titled film also features Indrans, Rajesh Madhavan, Aattam-fame Zarin Shihab, Maala Parvathi, Siju Sunny and Biju Kuttan in prominent roles. Slated for a 2027 release, the project is backed by Venu Kunnappilly's Kavya Film Company in association with A2V Networks.
Scripted by Nisaam Gaus, the untitled film has cinematography by Alex J Pulickal, editing by Lijo Paul, music by Dawn Vincent and production design by Shajie Naduvil. Details about its plot and genre remain under wraps.
Parvathy, last seen in the crime thriller Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar earlier this year, also has Don Palathara's untitled film, co-starring Dileesh Pothan, in her upcoming Malayalam slate. Additionally, the Ullozhukku actor is headlining the upcoming Hindi Prime Video series Storm and returning as DCP Kranthi Shenoy in the second season of the Telugu Prime Video series Dhootha.