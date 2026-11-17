Tovino Thomas' next film was launched with a traditional pooja ceremony on Monday in Kannur. The project is directed by debutant Anantharaman Ajay, who previously made the notable psychological horror short film Granny earlier this year. Ajay, also an actor, is best known for running the popular YouTube channels Appuppan and The Boys and Nissaaram!.
The yet-to-be-titled film is jointly produced by Imagin Cinemas and Tovino's home banner. On the technical front, it has cinematography by Vijay Raghu Krishnan, editing by Midhun Murali and production design by Hamza Vallithode. Details regarding the extended cast, genre and plot are yet to be disclosed.
Tovino, who recently wrapped up filming Saiju Sreedharan's romantic fantasy Munpe, will next be seen in Amal Neerad's Bachelor Party D'eux, which is set to hit theatres on November 19. The Minnal Murali actor's upcoming lineup also includes Muhsin Parari's Gracias El Clasico, co-starring Nazriya Nazim, debutant Shilpa Alexander's Avaran, Guppy director Johnpaul George's next and Vysakh's Khalifa 2 - The Legacy.