At the same time, I've directed the ‘Baazigar’ music video for Divine, which was hip hop and action. In the music video for Ritwiz is a gender relationship between a single mother and her son, who navigate emotional conflicts of life as a support system for each other. I've directed ‘Proper Lady’ for Puma, which is high-gloss fun sports film, but also talks about a woman’s need to free oneself from the expectations of being a proper lady. Social commentary doesn't have to stick to the traditional expectation of it, like you're preachy and boring — if you can raise a question, state a solution, provide emotional resonance, and give a sense of relatability, as long as it makes the audience turn their head a bit in your direction, that's good. What is non-negotiable is the audience’s need to enjoy whatever they are watching. You cannot offset the entertainment factor by saying that it is social commentary.