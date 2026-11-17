Suresh adds that Shivarajkumar's casting choice was made even before Ajith decided to turn producer for Daredevil. "Adhik narrated the script to Shivanna back in January, when the film didn't even have a producer. After being convinced of the role, and knowing that Ajith sir wanted to work with him, he readily agreed," says Suresh, adding that his Daredevil character will be nothing like what we have seen of Shivarajkumar recently. "His screen presence is going to be something totally refreshing and will definitely be talked about."