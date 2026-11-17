Confirming speculations that Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar has joined Ajith Kumar-Adhik Ravichandran's upcoming action entertainer Daredevil, sources close to the actor-racer revealed details about Shivanna's character in the film.
Ajith's personal manager Suresh Chandra confirmed that the Kannada actor has joined the film. Divulging further about the role, he says, "Shivanna has been cast in an unconventional villain role. He does not play the usual unidimensional bad guy. His role is multi-dimensional and powerful."
Suresh also states that Shivanna's casting was Ajith Kumar's choice. He says, "Ajith sir is a huge fan of Shivanna. He feels that Shivanna carries this powerful presence and that Daredevil needs to utilise that presence."
It is also worth noting that the Kannada superstar headlined Asura (2001), the Kannada remake of Ajith's 25th film Amarkkalam (1999).
Suresh adds that Shivarajkumar's casting choice was made even before Ajith decided to turn producer for Daredevil. "Adhik narrated the script to Shivanna back in January, when the film didn't even have a producer. After being convinced of the role, and knowing that Ajith sir wanted to work with him, he readily agreed," says Suresh, adding that his Daredevil character will be nothing like what we have seen of Shivarajkumar recently. "His screen presence is going to be something totally refreshing and will definitely be talked about."
Sharing details on the shoot, Suresh adds, "Ajith sir is yet to join the sets. We will make things official once the team begins filming combination scenes of Shivanna and Ajith Kumar. That will happen very soon."
Daredevil marks the second collaboration between Ajith Kumar and Adhik Ravichandran after Good Bad Ugly (2025). The film also marks Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini's debut production under their banner Bravehearts Production. The upcoming film's cast includes Prabhu, Parthiban, Unni Mukundan, Sreeleela, Sunil, and Redin Kingsley. The film went on floors earlier this month.
Shivarajkumar, meanwhile, reprised Narasimha in Rajinikanth-Nelson's Jailer 2. He also starred in Ramcharan's Peddi. His upcoming slate includes Picasso with Tourist Family fame Abishan Jeevinth, Dad, and Gummadi Narsaiah.