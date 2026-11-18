Lillard was recently seen in Mike Flanagan's series Carrie, adapted from Stephen King's work. He was also seen in films like Five Nights at Freddy's 2 and Scream 7. Lillard has collaborated with Flanagan in The Life of Chuck. He also starred in Daredevil: Born Again and Cross. His upcoming slate includes Behemoth!, James Gunn's Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow. He also reunites with Flanagan in an indie horror film, Rot, which the latter produces and directs, and which is directed by Alex Magistro.