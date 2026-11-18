We had previously reported that Obsession director Curry Barker will direct the horror film Anything But Ghosts next. The latest update is that Matthew Lillard has joined the star cast. The upcoming film will release on May 7, 2027.
Lillard joins Barker, Aaron Paul, Cooper Tomlinson, Violet McGraw, and Bryce Dallas Howard in the cast. The film follows two wannabe ghost hunters (Tomlinson and Barker) biting more than what they can chew in as things spiral wildly and getting out of control.
Lillard was recently seen in Mike Flanagan's series Carrie, adapted from Stephen King's work. He was also seen in films like Five Nights at Freddy's 2 and Scream 7. Lillard has collaborated with Flanagan in The Life of Chuck. He also starred in Daredevil: Born Again and Cross. His upcoming slate includes Behemoth!, James Gunn's Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow. He also reunites with Flanagan in an indie horror film, Rot, which the latter produces and directs, and which is directed by Alex Magistro.