Netflix has announced that the second season for 3 Body Problem will premiere on January 14, 2027. Game of Thrones' creators David Benioff and DB Weiss have created 3 Body Problem, along with Alexander Woo.
3 Body Problem is based on Cixin Liu's novels of the same name, and follows humanity's response to the discovering its greatest threat: an invasion by an advanced civilisation, called San-Ti, 400 years in the future.
Speaking to Netflix about the series, the creators said, "The tone really changes once you get to the second season. Things get wilder, the conflicts get more cosmic. Once people see it on the screen, they’re going to understand why we’ve been so excited for this season, in particular.”
The cast of the upcoming season includes Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Jovan Adepo, Eiza Gonzalez, Liam Cunningham, Marlo Kelly, Sea Shimooka, Saamer Usmani, Alex Sharp, Josh Brener, Claudia Doumit, Ellie de Lange, Alfie Allen, David Yip, and Jordan Sunshine.
Brad Pitt, Rian Johnson, and Rosamund Pike are among the executive producers for the series. T-Street, Plan B Entertainment, and Primitive Streak are backing the series.