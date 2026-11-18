The release date of season 2 of Ananya Panday-headliner comedy-drama series Call Me Bae is out. The eight-episode series, directed by Collin D’Cunha and created by Ishita Moitra, will return on Prime Video on December 17.
The new season brings back its ensemble cast, featuring Ananya Panday in the lead, with Shruti Kamal Haasan joining the series, along with Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur in pivotal roles.
As per a press release shared by the makers, the new season will have Bella "Bae" Chowdhary (Ananya Panday) with “two suitors pulling her heart in different directions as she has to deal with romance, heartbreak, and some very messy choices.”
“And what's Bae without her trusted behens and their Behen Code? This time, the Behen Code is bigger, messier, and more unpredictable than ever, as a new sister joins the circle,” reads the release.
“A series’ success is best reflected in the connection viewers build with its characters and their journeys. Call Me Bae has proven to be more than just a series, becoming a pop-culture talking point through its memorable performances, quirky humor, and relatable themes,” said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals (SVOD), Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios India.
Producer Karan Johar added, “The love and response to season 1 reaffirmed that audiences connected deeply with Bae’s tumultuous journey and her unapologetic approach to life. With season 2, we wanted to take that world further, exploring new facets of Bae while retaining the humour, heart, and irreverent spirit that was widely loved.”
Call Me Bae season 2 is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment, with Somen Mishra and Collin D’Cunha as Executive Producers. It has been written by Ishita along with Samina Motlekar, Rohit Nair, and Nittal Chandarana.