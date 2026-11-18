Hirokazu Kore-eda’s attempt at sci-fi, Sheep in the Box, might have left the Cannes critics and cinephiles underwhelmed earlier in May this year but the prolific Japanese auteur was back in form to win them over again in Venice four months later with his live-action adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga Look Back. After doing the rounds of several festivals, it plays this month in India at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa.
Look Back is a film that is easy to get moved by. Friendships after all have a way of being catholic and all-embracing, no matter what the country or culture. Kore-eda dwells on one such strong bond between two diametrically opposed individuals, built on the foundation of comic art, and fuelled by both mutual admiration for, as well as a sense of competition with, the other.
Fujino (Furi Nanase) is an outgoing, talented artist, popular for the comics she creates for her school newspaper. However, the work of her largely out-of-sight classmate Kyomoto (Rokka Okada) leaves her stunned and aware of her own limitations in comparison. A chance meeting with the painfully anti-social girl leading a sequestered, almost monastic life, reveals something unexpected, that Kyomoto looks up to Fujino and is her die-hard fan. This mutual admiration of childhood, unconditional and effusive on Kyomoto’s part and a tad grudging and circumspect when it comes to Fujino, grows into their shared aspiration as adults (Natsuki Deguchi as grown up Fujino and Aju Makita as Kyomoto) of pursuing manga art. But life, at times, can have other plans. Manga might have got them together in a spirit of collaboration but also draws them apart in widely different directions. Art might connect but can also lead to estrangement, the changing seasons in the background becoming a metaphor for and mirroring these human alterations.
Kore-eda, who has also written and edited the film, brings a gentle, unhurried pace to the narrative but doesn’t allow it to slacken even once. There’s the characteristic compassion, fondness and warmth for his characters, their singular connection with each other and how they unwittingly help each other. Fujino coaxes Kyomoto out of the isolation of her room and she, in turn, brings her a sense of repose. Both the sets of performers—the young Nanase and Okada and the older Deguchi and Makita—are greatly in sync to render Kore-eda’s vision compellingly real on screen. They own the film as much as Kore-eda and it’s entirely their world that the other characters just happen to live in.
The film, shot in 35 mm by cinematographer Senzo Ueno, has a lived-in feel with the camera observing the girls from a distance as they grow up together and at times breaking and entering close inside their world. Yuta Bandoh compositions add to the thematic spine.
The film also goes beyond the focus on friendship to play out as an ode to art and creation. A celebration of the infiniteness of creativity as opposed to the finite life, of living beyond one’s lifetime through what one can imagine, forge and shape.
In fact, the drawings also get deployed by Kore-eda as a stylistic device when it comes to filmmaking itself; with the storyboards of the girls within the film spawning an immersive feeling, transporting the viewer into the world of manga creation than remaining aloof and distant from the lines and strokes. Full credit for that should go to the Studio Ghibli artists Yōichi Nishikawa (The Boy and the Heron, 2023) and Kazuo Oga who worked with the legend Hayao Miyazaki in classics such as My Neighbor Totoro (1988) and Ponyo (2009), among others.
The poignant finale reflects on the uncertainty underlying both life and art, the essential unpredictability of individuals, their relationships and partnerships and the unexpected situations that fate throws at them. It’s about assessing the past in retrospect, measuring the passage of loss and grief, even while accepting that what's gone won't ever come back and trying to move on by forging a tenuous reconciliation. Kore-eda at his humane best.