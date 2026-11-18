Fujino (Furi Nanase) is an outgoing, talented artist, popular for the comics she creates for her school newspaper. However, the work of her largely out-of-sight classmate Kyomoto (Rokka Okada) leaves her stunned and aware of her own limitations in comparison. A chance meeting with the painfully anti-social girl leading a sequestered, almost monastic life, reveals something unexpected, that Kyomoto looks up to Fujino and is her die-hard fan. This mutual admiration of childhood, unconditional and effusive on Kyomoto’s part and a tad grudging and circumspect when it comes to Fujino, grows into their shared aspiration as adults (Natsuki Deguchi as grown up Fujino and Aju Makita as Kyomoto) of pursuing manga art. But life, at times, can have other plans. Manga might have got them together in a spirit of collaboration but also draws them apart in widely different directions. Art might connect but can also lead to estrangement, the changing seasons in the background becoming a metaphor for and mirroring these human alterations.