With Brindavihari set as a massive musical spectacle produced by Samruddhi Manjunath, featuring debutant Devika Bhat alongside Malvika Sharma, and an ensemble cast including Rangayana Raghu and Sadhu Kokila, a confident Srinivas Raju is gearing up for release on November 20. But make no mistake, the director's affinity for gangster films hasn't gone away permanently. "After Brindavihari, I'm back to my home. After a gap of six to seven years, I will be making a gangster film again, and I will present the dark side, extremely dark. Even in case there is an opportunity to do a hat-trick, with Ganesh, Srinivas Raju stated, I'll drag Ganesh to my stadium. I'll make him a gangster," signs off, Srinivas.