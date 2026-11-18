For a filmmaker known for the gritty underworld of Dandupalya, pivoting to a romantic drama with Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi starring Ganesh, and following it with the upcoming period romance, Brindavihari, headlined once again by Golden Star, it might all look like an image makeover. But director Srinivas Raju quickly corrects that assumption.
"Not at all, not at all. As a director, I want to make universal films. There's nothing wrong with having a signature style. I love to make gangster films, and I will also make that my home ground," says Srinivas. The reason behind making Brindavihari, a period-set musical drama with Ganesh, is an interesting one: the pandemic. Srinivas Raju’s perspective as a storyteller underwent a shift during the lockdown. Binge-watching pleasant, soulful films made under the Yash Chopra banner became an aesthetic palate cleanser. Simultaneously, personal grief played a heavy hand.
"When I was writing the final draft of a rather dark film, I even felt like blood was coming from my pen. I had also just lost my father to COVID. So I couldn't go to sets with such emotions. So, I wanted to try something colourful, and something romantic," says the filmmaker, who was clear that colourful didn’t mean leaning into artificial over-engineering.
Stepping into a period setting inspired by the mythological tropes of Radha, Meera, and Madhava, played by the lead actors, Srinivas Raju chose to bypass heavy studio artifice for Brindavihari, and roped in composer Hesham Abdul Wahab, cinematographer Venkat Prasad, and art director Ravi Santhehaklu to aid him in this vision. "All period sets—they worry about art properties and construction. However, nature hasn't changed. The water, green fields, and sky are the same. Throughout the movie, I didn't depend on artificial properties; I shot along with nature."
Furthermore, Srinivas Raju holds a pragmatic view on modern relationships versus period romance. In an age dominated by transactional convenience, he champions the old-school purity of unconditional devotion. "The real truth is simple. Where there is love, there is sacrifice. There is no taking in it. Love never demands anything in return," he states.
With Brindavihari set as a massive musical spectacle produced by Samruddhi Manjunath, featuring debutant Devika Bhat alongside Malvika Sharma, and an ensemble cast including Rangayana Raghu and Sadhu Kokila, a confident Srinivas Raju is gearing up for release on November 20. But make no mistake, the director's affinity for gangster films hasn't gone away permanently. "After Brindavihari, I'm back to my home. After a gap of six to seven years, I will be making a gangster film again, and I will present the dark side, extremely dark. Even in case there is an opportunity to do a hat-trick, with Ganesh, Srinivas Raju stated, I'll drag Ganesh to my stadium. I'll make him a gangster," signs off, Srinivas.