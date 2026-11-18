M Anand Raj is also stepping into production, backing the venture under his banner, Anand Raj Films, in collaboration with Nagaraj C’s Sunrise Cameras. The technical crew features industry heavyweights, including cinematographer Uday Leela, music composers Suraj Jois and Jubair Muhammad, sound designer Naveen Kumar BR, and editor Nagendra Ujjani. Having wrapped up its shooting schedule, Kadri is currently in post-production and is slated for a theatrical release in Summer 2027.