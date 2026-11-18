Filmmaker M Anand Raj is expanding his cinematic horizons with Kadri, a period folk-horror feature set against the backdrop of pre-Independence India. The film marks Shamanth Bro Gowda's first film in a lead role.
While Bongratulations actor Anusha Anjanappa stars as the female lead, the film also features KGF actor Avinash and Goutham Raj in key roles.
M Anand Raj is also stepping into production, backing the venture under his banner, Anand Raj Films, in collaboration with Nagaraj C’s Sunrise Cameras. The technical crew features industry heavyweights, including cinematographer Uday Leela, music composers Suraj Jois and Jubair Muhammad, sound designer Naveen Kumar BR, and editor Nagendra Ujjani. Having wrapped up its shooting schedule, Kadri is currently in post-production and is slated for a theatrical release in Summer 2027.