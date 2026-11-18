Dulquer Salmaan, while promoting his upcoming Telugu film Aakasamlo Oka Tara in Chennai on Tuesday, confirmed that his next film will be in Tamil. Titled Goli, the film will be directed by debutant Karthikeyan Velappan, a former assistant of Atlee.
Notably, reports about the Dulquer-Karthikeyan film first surfaced in 2023. However, there have been no updates since, with Dulquer also shifting focus to the Telugu industry. With the project finally revived, more details are expected to be out soon.
Aakasamlo Oka Tara, which has Dulquer as a common man who plays an instrumental role in a rural girl's dream of becoming an astronaut, is set for release this Friday. Satvika Veeravalli and Shruti Haasan play other prominent roles in it.
Dulquer also has another Telugu film, Sri Sri, co-starring Pooja Hegde, coming up. The Charlie actor was last seen in Tamil in the period crime thriller, Kaantha.