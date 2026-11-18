Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming film Odiyan: The Age of Illusion has officially wrapped production. Helmed by Rahul Sadasivan, who is well-known for his horror films, Odiyan is described as a dark fantasy and supernatural thriller. The film explores the story of 'Odiyan', a mysterious character rooted in folklore and cultural mythology, believed to possess the ability to assume different forms and use illusion as a weapon. However, the makers are yet to confirm details regarding the broader storyline and key characters.
The film went on floors with a pooja ceremony on September 14, 2026. The makers also shared pictures from the pooja ceremony on social media at the film. The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier in the lead roles. Although the makers have confirmed the lead cast and the film’s period setting, details regarding the characters and the broader storyline remain tightly under wraps.
Odiyan is the fourth directorial venture of Rahul Sadasivan, who has established himself as a distinctive voice in Malayalam cinema. His previous films, Bhoothakaalam, Bramayugam, and Dies Irae received much appreciation from both audiences and critics. The commercial success of the three films earned him name and fame as a distinctive filmmaker who has helmed a hat-trick of horror hits in Malayalam cinema. Naturally, Odiyan is highly anticipated by audiences.
The film is jointly produced by Prithviraj under his eponymous banner and marks the Malayalam debut of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Karan Johar earlier announced the project and expressed his excitement about collaborating with Prithviraj once again. Karan has praised the director's unique style of filmmaking, saying that his ability to tell spooky stories based on folklore stands out in modern cinema.