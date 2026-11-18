Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming film Odiyan: The Age of Illusion has officially wrapped production. Helmed by Rahul Sadasivan, who is well-known for his horror films, Odiyan is described as a dark fantasy and supernatural thriller. The film explores the story of 'Odiyan', a mysterious character rooted in folklore and cultural mythology, believed to possess the ability to assume different forms and use illusion as a weapon. However, the makers are yet to confirm details regarding the broader storyline and key characters.



The film went on floors with a pooja ceremony on September 14, 2026. The makers also shared pictures from the pooja ceremony on social media at the film. The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier in the lead roles. Although the makers have confirmed the lead cast and the film’s period setting, details regarding the characters and the broader storyline remain tightly under wraps.



