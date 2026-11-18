It wasn't in the script initially like we see now. Jithu came up with the idea midway through the shoot, and we discussed how to make it work. The four of them walking during the day was already in the script, while the car blast was originally part of the second half, and we had shot it accordingly. After that, Jithu suggested intercutting the walk with the blast. To achieve this, we had to shoot an additional portion of the four of them walking at night. Since the idea came later, I had to spend some time figuring out the right order for the intercuts.