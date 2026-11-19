We previously reported that the 13th entry of the Friday the 13th franchise is being developed with Steve Miner attached to direct. The latest update is that the film has been titled Jason, and that it is releasing in theatres on August 13 (Friday), 2027. Notably, Miner helmed the second and third entries of the franchise. He was an assistant director on the first film as well.
Also, the film's cast has been announced. The ensemble includes Schuyler White, who plays the masked murderer Jason Voorhees, and Natalie Lind, who plays the final girl, Lauren. The rest of the cast stars Matt Cornett, Lilia Buckingham, Summer Madison, John Owen Lowe, Selena Turner, Matthew Keoni Sato, Brook Sill, Guillermo Diaz, Johnell Young, Bryan Gael Guzman, and Sencere Messiah Brown.
Created by Victor Miller, the franchise began in 1980, with films released until 2003. A reboot was released in 2009, with Marcus Nispel directing.
This announcement comes on the heels of A24 series Crystal Lake and Mike P Nelson's short Sweet Revenge, commemorating the 45th year of Jason Universe. Jason Universe stands for the masked murderer in the franchise, Jason Voorhees.